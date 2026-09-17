Mark Carney to Donald Trump: No one can order Canadians!

The deepening relations between Canada and the EU are a positive process. Ottawa will not succumb to pressure to abandon them, said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, quoted by "Politico".

His comment comes after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose "serious tariffs" on the EU if Canada becomes an associate member of the bloc, an idea launched by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her State of the EU speech.

"This union is a positive process. This is my response to the US president," Carney said. He said a stronger, more resilient Canada would be a more effective partner for the United States.

"Canadians are united in the belief that no one will tell us what language to speak," he stressed. He said no one will dictate to the country who it can make agreements with.