The "Kalashnikov" concern announced the delivery of a large batch of "Dragunov" SVDS sniper rifles (caliber 7.62 mm) with folding butts to the Russian army within the framework of state contracts for 2026. The Russian concern announced this on its Telegram channel, TASS reports.

"Kalashnikov" did not specify the exact quantity, but noted that compared to the previous year, the production of the "Dragunov" (SVD) sniper rifle with a folding butt (SVDS model) has increased thirteen times.

The company emphasizes that the SVDS "remains relevant" on the front in the war between Russia and Ukraine and even enjoys "high demand" - mainly due to its compactness, low weight and reliability.

SVDS: Brief Reference

SVDS is a modified version of the "Dragunov" sniper rifle (SVD), intended for use by airborne troops, marines and special forces. The standard SVD was adopted by the Soviet Army in 1963.

Unlike the standard SVD, the SVDS has replaced the wooden elements with polymer ones. The rifle has a folding skeletal stock and an adjustable cheek pad, designed to improve comfort when using optical sights during shooting.

SVDS is equipped with open mechanical sights. The rifle uses various types of 7.62 mm ammunition, with the best accuracy being achieved with specialized sniper cartridges. According to Russian sources, the SVDS is capable of engaging manpower and unarmored targets at ranges of up to 1,300 meters.

Russia has repeatedly tried to replace the SVD (and its variants), as the weapon is considered outdated for modern combat operations both technically and conceptually - mainly due to its insufficient accuracy. It seems that this was never fully realized. As a replacement for the SVD, the Russians considered, among others, the SVCh model (Chukavin sniper rifle). According to available information, Kalashnikov supplies it only in limited quantities, mainly to units of the airborne troops or special operations forces.