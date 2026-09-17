Prime Minister Pashinyan: Armenia is not against the possible closure of the Russian military base

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that he is not against Russia closing its military base in the country, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

Armenia is a traditional ally of Moscow, but is seeking rapprochement with the European Union. Located near Armenia's border with Turkey, this base is a major symbol of Russian military influence in the South Caucasus, AFP notes.

"We have never put the issue of the Russian military base operating in Armenia on the agenda," Pashinyan said at a press conference. However, if Moscow wishes to close its 102nd military base, located in the northwestern city of Gyumri, Armenia "will not oppose it," he added.

"The 102nd military base does not contribute in any way to Armenia's security," Pashinyan stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Moscow was ready to close the base "tomorrow" if Armenia decided it no longer needed a Russian military presence.

A 2010 agreement extended Russia's right to use the base until 2044; about 3,000 Russian soldiers are stationed there.

Today, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu accused Yerevan of seeking to "sever ties" with Moscow and strengthen its cooperation with NATO. Relations between the two countries, longtime allies, have deteriorated significantly after Armenia strengthened its ties with the EU and the United States, accusing Russia of failing to protect it during the war with Azerbaijan.

Yerevan's European turn led to economic retaliation from Russia, which banned imports of Armenian agricultural products. Russia is a key market for Armenia, AFP notes.