Air alert over the Black Sea! Russia claims to have intercepted three British planes near Crimea

Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets took off after the airspace control systems of the Russian Federation detected several air targets approaching Crimea over the Black Sea, Focus writes.

As SHOT writes with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Su-27 fighter jets were raised into the air in order to identify air targets and prevent a possible violation of the border.

“In order to prevent the violation of the state border of the Russian Federation, Su-27 fighter jets, which are performing combat service for the purpose of air defense, took off into the air to intercept and identify air targets“, the statement of the Russian department.

According to the Russian military, the crew of the Su-27 identified the air targets as an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon fighters. All three aircraft, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, belonged to the British Air Force.

"During the approach of the Russian fighters, the foreign military aircraft moved away from the state border of the Russian Federation“, the ministry said.

They added that the Su-27s returned to their permanent location, and the state border of Russia was not violated.

The Russian Defense Ministry also stated that the flight of the fighters took place in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters.