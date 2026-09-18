French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he had ordered measures to protect the country's key infrastructure and defense industry sites from growing Russian hybrid attacks, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

“The Russian hybrid threat against Europeans and France is growing“, he said, adding that “the government will prepare a plan to protect critical infrastructure“ and “the most sensitive“ defense industry sites against drones and cyberattacks.

France has been threatened by Russian hybrid attacks in recent weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said, quoted by Reuters.

"In recent weeks, the threat – especially the Russian hybrid threat – for Europeans and France has increased", he told reporters after a meeting in Paris with the leaders of the parliamentary parties, dedicated to the current geopolitical situation.

The Group of Seven (G-7) countries will hold a meeting in the coming weeks dedicated to the energy crisis to strengthen cooperation and help guarantee supplies against the backdrop of the war with Iran, French President Emmanuel Macron said today, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

Macron indicated that the participants will discuss both ways to avoid unnecessary tension between the G-7 countries and their key partners, as well as the possibilities of releasing quantities from strategic reserves or lifting restrictions, similar to the actions taken a few months ago.

The French president made the statement at a press conference after receiving the leaders of the political forces represented in parliament for talks on the crises in the Middle East and Ukraine and their impact on energy markets. His government is under increasing pressure due to high fuel prices and growing protests in France.

Fuel prices in France hit new record highs earlier this month amid worsening tensions in the Middle East.