Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declared the era of unipolar world order over, welcoming the recent veto by China and Russia in the UN Security Council, Iranian news agency IRNA reported, quoted by BTA.

In a post on his Ex profile late yesterday, Ghalibaf said: “The unipolar order, where one side extracts concessions through force and coercion, is over“.

He added: “The veto by China and Russia rejected the political abuse of the Security Council and affirmed the rule of law.“ Ghalibaf noted: “We must defend the multilateral approach. Unilateral action is in no one's interest.“

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians took part in a government-organized show of resolve after months of war, declaring their readiness to take up arms, the Associated Press reported. It was the largest such demonstration since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February, the AP noted, BTA reported.

Iranian authorities are seeking to mobilize the population and emphasize national unity amid a worsening economic situation due to a US naval blockade of Iranian ports and new sanctions by Washington aimed at increasing economic pressure on Tehran.

In January, shortly before the start of the war, Iran was gripped by some of the largest national protests in its history. They began over the dire economic situation and later grew into protests against a wider range of issues. Activists say more than 7,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands detained in the crackdown.

In May, officials said more than 30 million people in Iran, a country of about 90 million, had expressed their willingness to sacrifice their lives for the theocratic government through an online form or at public events. The Associated Press has not been able to independently verify the figures.