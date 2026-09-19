The Bukovel macro-regional economic forum officially launched the new cooperation format „Carpathian Eight“ (C8). The initiative unites Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria and Serbia. The countries of the region declared their full readiness to hold meetings in this format annually to ensure long-term stability and security in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Carpathians as a new pillar of European energy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the Carpathian region has the potential to become a a major supplier of green energy to the European Union, moving from a purely transit role to a powerful production center. According to the head of state, the integration of renewable energy sources directly supports Europe's global goal of complete energy independence from Russia.

The meeting presented a proposal for the construction of a 1.5 gigawatt Carpathian wind energy cluster, as well as increased use of the huge underground gas storage facilities in Ukraine. The initiative's investment portfolio already includes dozens of agreements worth over 1 billion euros.

(Source of information: nv.ua / korrespondent.net)

Ireland: Crisis caused by the Middle East, not Ukraine

Irish Finance Minister Simon Harris made a key statement to Euronews, in which he categorically rejected claims that the global fuel crisis is a consequence of Ukraine's actions. According to him, the main reason for the market turmoil is the events in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, not the Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Harris called for international de-escalation in the Middle East as the only sure mechanism to stabilize gas prices.

(Source of information: eurointegration.com.ua / ukrinform.ua)

The situation in Ukraine: There is fuel, but stocks are recommended

On the domestic market in Ukraine, experts assure that there will be no general fuel shortage, but given the systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and gas stations, local supply disruptions are possible. The director of the consulting group “A-95“ Sergey Kuyun advised citizens, businesses and municipalities to reinsure themselves and secure personal reserves of gasoline and diesel for several weeks. This will help avoid unnecessary panic in establishments during repair work on logistics routes.

(Source of information: epravda.com.ua / zn.ua)

In parallel with the energy issues, representatives of the Latvian army made a statement regarding security in the Baltic region. They assured that at the present time the level of military threat remains unchanged and the situation on the borders is controlled stably within the normal framework for NATO's eastern flank.