What do we know about the murder of the couple in Boyana

Two 61-year-old husbands were found dead in a house in the capital's "Boyana" district, with stab wounds found on their bodies. The woman worked as a dentist, and the incident was reported by her client, who was unable to contact her and went to her house, the Sofia Police Department and BTA reported.

According to initial data, the report was received on September 16 at around 8:18 p.m., after which teams from the 6th district department were sent to the address. Upon entering the home, the police discovered the bodies of the man and woman. The Director of the State Department of Internal Affairs Nikolay Peltekov indicated that at this stage no signs of external interference have been found.

Who are the victims

According to officially confirmed information, the deceased are a 61-year-old husband and wife. The woman practiced as a dentist, and the man was reported not to have worked. The State Department of Internal Affairs described the family as “normal“, with no publicly known information about previous conflicts or serious problems.

What is the investigation investigating

The main version that the investigators are working on is whether it was a double murder or a murder followed by suicide. This hypothesis was also commented on in some media outlets, but the police emphasized that at the moment it has not been finally confirmed. In order to clarify the exact mechanism of death, forensic medical examinations and additional interrogations are expected.

According to data released by the State Department of Internal Affairs and cited by BTA, no traces were found in the apartment that would indicate external penetration at this stage. However, this does not exclude other hypotheses and the investigation continues.

Are there any arrests and suspects?

So far, no one has been arrested for the crime itself, nor has an official suspect been reported. There is no publicly confirmed information about a specific suspect. The investigators have not ruled out any of the versions being tested, but so far they do not indicate the involvement of another person.

What has been undertaken

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case, and the work on it is being conducted by the police under the supervision of the prosecutor's office. Additional expert examinations, examinations and interrogations of relatives, neighbors and people from the family's environment are pending, which may help clarify how exactly the death of the two spouses occurred.

At the moment, the most important thing is that the investigation has not been completed and there is no final answer as to whether this was a murder by a third party or another development of what happened in the Boyana home.

Sources: BTA, SDVR