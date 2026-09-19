US President Donald Trump is considering asking his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for help in organizing a summit with the DPRK. According to sources at The New York Times, the White House sees Beijing as a key intermediary for resuming direct talks with North Korea. This initiative coincides with the official start of large-scale China-US trade and economic consultations, scheduled for September 19-23, 2026.

During the talks with Xi Jinping, the US leader is expected to raise a number of critical issues related to bilateral trade. Reuters reports that a major focus of the negotiations will be access to rare earth elements, which are vital to the American technology and defense industries.

Tensions along the Washington-Tokyo axis and Sanae Takaichi's shuttles

The new geopolitical dynamics are causing serious concern in Japan. Nikkei notes that Tokyo is facing a growing number of problems in its relations with the United States, caused by Trump's unpredictable economic policies. In an attempt to control the situation, the new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed an urgent desire to meet with Trump before he holds his formal talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Takaichi hopes to reaffirm the strength of the bilateral alliance and protect Japan's economic interests in the region.

In parallel with the Asian thrust, the new Japanese government is also undertaking a broader foreign policy offensive. Prime Minister Takaichi has already ordered her cabinet to "focus on the Middle East". Tokyo plans to strengthen its diplomatic presence and economic ties in the region to diversify its energy supplies and strengthen its strategic position on the global stage.

Or the tension will spill over into the next round of diplomatic meetings.

Sources: Reuters, New York Times, Nikkei, China's Ministry of Commerce