Oktoberfest 2026 opens in Munich amid tight security (PHOTOS)

Oktoberfest 2026 has opened its doors in Munich, kicking off two weeks of festivities that traditionally attract millions of visitors from Germany and abroad. This year's 191st edition of the festival officially begins at 12:00 local time, when Munich's new mayor Dominik Krause is set to open the first keg of beer.

This year's ceremony also has political symbolism. For the first time, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder will receive the traditional first mug of beer from a Green mayor. Krause has already said that his goal is to open the keg with two to three taps, after which the two should toast to a “peaceful Wiesn“.

Organizers are expecting over 6 million visitors by the end of the festival on October 4. Only after the official opening and the firing of the fireworks will the beer be served in all the large festival tents begin.

This year, the emphasis is also strongly placed on security. After the festival had to be temporarily interrupted in 2025 due to excessive crowds, the authorities have created a new coordination and monitoring center. Cameras with artificial intelligence elements should help to detect overcrowded areas and potentially dangerous situations early on.

A ban on carrying knives and restrictions on flights, including drones, are in effect around the festival grounds. Large bags are not allowed, there is increased control at the entrances, and the use of cannabis on the Oktoberfest grounds is prohibited.

Around 600 police officers are involved in security. They are assisted by the Bavarian Rapid Response Police, specialized anti-pickpocketing teams and officers from eight foreign countries.

Oktoberfest remains one of the largest mass events in Europe and a key event for Munich's tourism sector. For the city, the festival is not only a cultural tradition, but also a large-scale economic factor for hotels, restaurants, transport companies and traders.