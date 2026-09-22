Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes Northern California, injures thousands

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck Northern California, causing damage, power outages and injuries in Mendocino County. No deaths were reported.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck shortly after 8 a.m. local time. Its epicenter was about 7 miles (11 km) north of Redwood Valley, between the towns of Ukiah and Willits in Mendocino County. The epicenter was about 5 miles (8 km) deep.

The USGS's initial automatic assessment was for a magnitude of 6.1, but the magnitude of the earthquake was later revised to 5.6. The ShakeAlert system sent warnings to many residents' cellphones shortly before they felt the quake.

The tremor was felt across much of Northern California, including the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as Sacramento, Redding and Eureka. Numerous smaller aftershocks followed the main quake.

Mendocino County officials reported injuries, but did not provide details on their number or condition. There were no reports of fatalities. Broken windows, cracks in buildings and items falling from store shelves were reported in various locations.

One of the most serious immediate problems was the power outage. About 8,000 customers were left without power after the quake struck power lines. Power was later restored.

In Redwood Valley, security cameras captured merchandise falling from shelves at a local store. The store was closed for several hours, and owners estimated the loss at about $10,000. Damage to businesses and homes was also reported in Willits.

According to geologists, the earthquake occurred along the Maakama fault, which is part of the wider San Andreas fault system. Experts warn that more aftershocks are possible in the coming period.

There is no threat of a tsunami, as the epicenter is inland and the characteristics of the earthquake do not suggest the formation of destructive sea waves.

Local authorities are continuing to inspect infrastructure and assess the damage.