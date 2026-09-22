Macron and Trump discussed an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and his American counterpart Donald Trump have discussed the possibility of Russia and Ukraine mutually ceasing attacks on energy infrastructure. The idea of a so-called energy truce was among the main topics of their meeting in New York, Macron told journalists.

The French leader described the conversation with Trump as “very good“ and “very constructive“. The two discussed in detail the war in Ukraine and the need for Kiev to receive additional air defense assets.

Macron placed special emphasis on the need for faster deliveries of interceptor missiles to Ukraine, which he said were key to protecting the country from air attacks.

The other main issue was a possible moratorium on attacks on the energy sector. Macron did not disclose details about the possible terms of such an agreement, but said he would discuss the proposal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The French president stressed that protecting Ukraine's energy system remains a priority, especially with winter approaching and against the backdrop of ongoing Russian air strikes.

The topic of an energy truce is also expected to be discussed at the meeting between Zelensky and Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. According to Reuters, the Ukrainian president will push for a similar agreement with Russia as the air war between the two countries intensifies.

Kiev has already signaled that it is ready to discuss mutual de-escalation. Zelensky said that Ukraine could take appropriate steps if Russia stops attacks on Ukrainian energy, critical infrastructure and food exports.

The talks are taking place against the backdrop of intensified Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil and energy facilities and ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. So far, no agreement has been announced between Moscow and Kiev to end these attacks.

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky in New York is expected to be one of the key diplomatic talks on the war during the UN General Assembly. The US president has a busy schedule of bilateral meetings with world leaders, with Ukraine among the main topics on his agenda.