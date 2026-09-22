The Bulgarian anthem will echo with a bell ringing over Jerusalem, on the occasion of Bulgaria's Independence Day. The organizer of the unusual celebration is the Bulgarian Cultural Center in Israel.

Its director Rina Bakalova told who will play and what a colorful palette of people connected to our country will celebrate, writes BNR.

Bulgaria's Independence Day will be celebrated in Jerusalem with a musical program dedicated to education, culture, arts and sports.



The center of the event will be a large tower with a carillon instrument. Prof. Sabin Levi from the Conservatory will arrive especially from Bulgaria, who will perform the Bulgarian anthem and the anthem of the European Union, as well as other musical works. The bell music will sound over the entire city.



The program will continue with a concert in which Prof. Levi will play the piano. He will be joined by the Bulgarian singer Laura Bourla, who lives in Israel, and will present a performance on the viola.



Among the invited guests are representatives of the Bulgarian community, the embassy, as well as rabbis who completed their education in Bulgaria. Many Bulgarians who work as doctors at the “Adasa“ hospital are also expected.