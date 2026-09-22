Iranian President Leaves for US Amid War

Iran is ready to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States reduces military pressure and ends its blockade of Iranian ports. The offer was announced as President Massoud Pezeshkian traveled to New York for the UN General Assembly amid the ongoing war between Iran and the United States.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran's delegation in New York had full authority to resume diplomatic contacts with Washington.

According to him, the United States should officially declare its readiness for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict and then the two sides should agree on a timetable for the subsequent process.

Tehran submitted a proposal for a cessation of hostilities through intermediaries on September 16. The details of a possible agreement could be discussed in New York by representatives of both countries through mediators.

Despite diplomatic signals, Pezeshkian has no planned meeting with US President Donald Trump at UN headquarters, the Iranian representative told Reuters.

Pezeshkian left Tehran on Tuesday morning to attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. This makes him the highest-ranking Iranian official to visit the United States since the war began in February.

Before leaving, the Iranian president said he intended to firmly defend his country's positions to the international community. He is due to address the General Assembly on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has already arrived in New York. Before Pezeshkian arrived, he spoke by phone with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and said that the main task of the Iranian delegation was to protect the "rights and interests of the Iranian people."

Araghchi is expected to hold a series of meetings with foreign ministers and representatives of other countries during the UN session.