The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has warned the governments of Spain, France and Italy of possible drone attacks by Russia. This was reported by Wion, citing the Spanish publication "El Mundo".

According to the agency, Moscow may use drones launched from commercial vessels in the Mediterranean Sea to carry out the attacks. "El Mundo" claims that Russia plans to use commercial vessels in international waters, turning civilian ships into mobile launchers for the attack, in order to provide itself with the opportunity to deny involvement.

The publication also indicates that Russia will probably use "Gerbera" kamikaze drones to carry out the attacks. These drones have a range of about 600 kilometers and can carry 4 to 5 kilograms of explosives.

The potential targets identified in the CIA report are located mainly along the coast: ports, energy facilities and coastal communication hubs. Spain, France and Italy control the Mediterranean sea lanes and serve as major hubs for energy imports and maritime transport to Europe.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe undertook a highly sensitive diplomatic visit to Moscow last month at the personal request of President Donald Trump. The unusual mission followed a series of diplomatic efforts involving other Trump administration envoys that failed to end the war in Ukraine.