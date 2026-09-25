Kremlin says trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine and US could take place soon

The Kremlin said today that a trilateral meeting between representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United States could take place soon, discussing efforts to end the four-and-a-half-year war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated, for his part, that the meeting would be at a technical level and could take place in the United Arab Emirates.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who specified that there were no further details about the possible meeting at this stage, added that Russia's special envoy - Kirill Dmitriev, is in the United States, where he is talking with representatives of the American delegation for negotiations. The main topic of their talks is issues of possible economic cooperation.

A person familiar with the subject of the talks told Reuters that Dmitriev met yesterday with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Meanwhile, in connection with the results of the recent parliamentary elections in Russia, the Kremlin welcomed the election of veterans of the war in Ukraine to the lower house of the Russian parliament (the State Duma), adding that they will actively participate in the legislative process.

"First of all, this is excellent news. The experience of our heroes is in great demand. The results of the vote have already confirmed this. And, of course, everyone in their field will make the greatest possible contribution to the development of various initiatives," Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question about the election of 46 war veterans to the State Duma.

The Kremlin also condemned today the imposition of sanctions on Russian TV presenter Ksenia Fyodorova, who was ordered to be expelled from France for spreading propaganda in favor of Moscow.

"This is clear pressure on the media, as well as persecution of a media representative," Peskov told AFP during his daily press conference.