Vucic discussed with Lavrov a new gas agreement between Serbia and Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed energy security and future gas supplies to Serbia with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The meeting was held at the UN headquarters in New York, Serbian public television RTS reported, BTA reports.

After the conversation, Vucic said that Belgrade hopes to sign a new agreement with Russia on natural gas supplies by the end of September. According to him, the topic was discussed against the backdrop of global challenges facing the energy sector.

The two also talked about bilateral relations, opportunities for expanding economic cooperation and the current geopolitical situation. Vučić confirmed Serbia's position in support of peace, stability and respect for international law.

During the meeting, Lavrov conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Serbian president. Vučić also extended greetings to Putin and expressed hope for continued talks on the development of bilateral relations and deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Energy relations with Russia remain an important topic for Belgrade, which traditionally relies on Russian gas for a significant part of its consumption.