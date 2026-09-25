Northern Ethiopia Internet Outage Amid New Escalation of Conflict

Internet connectivity in northern Ethiopia has been disrupted amid a new escalation of conflict between Tigray forces and the federal government in Addis Ababa, BTA reports.

Internet monitoring organization NetBlocks said network data confirmed a regional outage in Tigray, coinciding with reports of a telecommunications outage in the area.

The outage comes at a time of sharp intensification of fighting. Tigray forces have declared that they are in a state of “full-scale war” with the federal government, and according to AFP, three airports in the region have been seized and attacks have been launched in neighboring Amhara and Afar.

Tensions are also increasing due to the formation of a coalition of seven armed groups that have announced their intention to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. It includes, among other groups, the Tigray People's Liberation Front and forces from Amhara and Oromia.

The internet shutdown further hinders access to information from the area, where fighting continues.