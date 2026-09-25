Pistorius discusses military cooperation with Hungary

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will visit Hungary today, where he will discuss with his new counterpart Romulus Russin-Sendy the development of military cooperation between the two countries, DPA reported, BTA reports.

After the talks, the two ministers are expected to make a joint public statement.

Germany and Hungary have a number of ongoing programs for military and defense cooperation. Budapest continues to modernize its armed forces with German systems, including Leopard tanks, PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers and Lynx combat vehicles.

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of the two countries' stated intention to deepen bilateral relations and cooperation within the EU and NATO. In early September, Germany and Hungary declared their desire to open a new stage in their bilateral partnership.