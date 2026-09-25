The Taiwanese government on Tuesday condemned comments on the island's future made by Chinese President Xi Jinping to his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling them a "distortion of facts". Taipei said only the people of Taiwan can determine their own future, Reuters reported.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province - a position that Taiwanese President William Lai and his government reject.

Xi told Trump in Washington on Wednesday that China's position on pursuing national "unification" and the country's territorial integrity was clear and that he hoped the US would stick to the "correct position" of opposing Taiwan independence.

"Xi Jinping's comments are consistent with China's consistent approach of distorting facts and unilaterally presenting its position and claims," Taiwan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Taiwan's sovereignty belongs to all its people. The Chinese Communist Party has no right to represent the people of Taiwan, and the island's future can only be decided by them through democratic means," the statement added.

The United States is Taiwan's largest international supporter and arms supplier despite the lack of formal relations, Reuters noted.

After meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing in May, Trump said he would postpone planned new arms sales to the island.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said China was the "real violator" regional peace and stability, citing the military threat it poses to the island and the East and South China Seas.

Taiwan will continue to work closely with the United States and other partners to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry statement said.