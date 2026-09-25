Pope Leo XIV arrives in France for his first apostolic visit

Pope Leo XIV arrived in France for his first apostolic visit to the country. His plane landed at the Paris airport “Orly“, where he was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron. In honor of his arrival, the church bells in the country rang for seven minutes, BTA reports.

On the first day of his visit, the Pope will meet with Macron at the Elysee Palace, after which he will talk with representatives of the French authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps. He will deliver a speech to them.

Later, Leo XIV will visit the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, where he will also deliver a message. In the afternoon, the Pope will travel in the Popemobile from Boulevard Montparnasse to Place Saint-Michel.

His program also includes a visit to the Notre Dame Cathedral, where evening mass will be celebrated. The Pope will also meet with worshippers in the square in front of the church.

In the evening, Leo XIV will participate in a vigil at the Stade de France in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis. The event is expected to bring together young people between the ages of 17 and 35.

The Pope's apostolic visit to France will continue until September 28. As part of the visit, he will also travel to Lourdes and Metz.