Tehran: We taught our enemies a very good lesson during the 40-day war

Iran has withstood its enemies during the 40-day war. This was stated by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

He pointed out that the country was under pressure on the economic, military and cultural fronts.

Ghalibaf made his statement during a visit to the family of Major General Gholamreza Soleimani, a former head of the Iranian Basij organization, who, according to Iranian authorities, was killed during the war by the "American-Zionist enemy".

On the occasion of the start of the Sacred Defense Week in Iran, Ghalibaf said that the previous seven months had been difficult for many Iranians and especially difficult for the families of those killed in the conflict.

He described Soleimani as a hardworking and dedicated person and emphasized that he considered it his duty to visit his family.

Ghalibaf pointed out that opponents of Iran has faced challenges on multiple fronts.

"As our martyred imam said, all of Islam and all of disbelief have faced each other," he said. "In this hybrid war - economic, military and cultural - all the devils have gathered and faced the Iranian people."

He stressed that the Iranian armed forces and the population have responded to the challenge.

"The enemy came with all its strength, but thanks to the martyrs, our martyred imam, and the determination and honor of our armed forces and our people, we were able to teach the enemy a good lesson," Ghalibaf said.

He also called for greater unity among Iranians and said the country would overcome the existing dangers and "conspiracies" under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.