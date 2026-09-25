EC: Ukraine will have access to additional European defense funds

Ukraine will have access to defense funds originally intended for the development of the military capabilities of EU countries, a European Commission spokesperson announced today at a press conference in response to questions, BTA reports.

He indicated that 10-20 billion euros are expected to remain available from the previously determined 150 billion euros budget for rearmament. The spokesperson specified that Ukraine will be able to participate in joint European projects and the commission is preparing the relevant proposal to the EU Council.

According to him, countries that wish to invite Ukraine to their projects will be able to prepare plans for approval again. These funds are provided by loans, the spokesperson specified. According to him, decisions on the plans will be taken quickly by the EU due to defense needs.

Next week, defense ministers are due to participate in a meeting of the EU Council in Brussels under the chairmanship of the European High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas. The meeting will discuss further military assistance to Kiev, and Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevgeny Khmara will join the videoconference. The main issues are expected to be related to providing more missile defense capabilities to the Ukrainian side and production cooperation in the defense sector.