On September 25, Russian forces struck a warehouse in Ukraine used by the American corporation "McDonald's". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the news on his Telegram channel, emphasizing that a drone strike was used against "ordinary food products".

"Today, a warehouse used by "McDonald's" was also hit in drone strikes. Drone strike against ordinary food products. The Russians are constantly expanding their escalation campaign: American and other businesses, data centers, internet service providers - for Russia, ordinary life itself is simply a target," he stressed.

The head of state added that all this undermines the ability of people to stay connected, study and work.

According to some data, the warehouse stored fresh and frozen semi-finished products (burger patties, nuggets, French fries), bread rolls, sauces, milk mixtures for desserts and milkshakes, as well as branded goods.

Meanwhile, Brovary Mayor Igor Sapozhko reported that an industrial facility within the municipality had been hit - this is the second such incident of the day.

"There is heavy smoke due to a fire in the building. "There are currently no reports of injuries," he wrote.

According to information on social networks, the explosion in the Brovary region (Kyiv region) - according to preliminary data - occurred precisely in the "McDonald's" warehouses.