Bulgaria and North Macedonia take another step towards the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel

At the second meeting of the Joint Committee in Skopje, the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia emphasized their intention to accelerate work on the facility.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Tsveta Timeva reaffirmed our country's readiness to be the leader in carrying out all procedures in accordance with Bulgarian and European legislation in the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel.

“Our country will give a strong impetus to the project“, announced Deputy Minister Timeva.

She informed the Macedonian side that in the first half of 2027, Bulgaria will host a regional summit dedicated to connectivity. This is an opportunity to present key infrastructure projects in a broader European framework with the aim of attracting investment.

For her part, the Deputy Minister of Transport of the Republic of North Macedonia, Kaltrina Zekoli Shaqiri, expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved and the joint work.

The Macedonian side also confirmed its commitment to accelerating the procedures and pointed out the support received from the European Union and financial institutions for the financing of the tunnel.