Ukraine estimates its war needs at $155 billion

Ukraine has estimated its total war needs in 2026 at $155 billion, Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko said on the Ukrainian telethon “Yedinі noviny“, reports Focus.

According to her, the amount was presented at the “Rammstein“ meeting in February. It includes both budget and extrabudgetary spending, as well as direct military aid from international partners.

Sviridenko specified that this is not only about financial resources, but also about material assets - missiles for the Patriot systems, launchers, aircraft and other military equipment. The value of this aid is included in the overall estimate of $155 billion.

The Prime Minister also explained the origin of the stated difference of $27 billion in the Ukrainian defense budget. According to her, the amount represents part of the overall military needs set out in the country's financial strategy.

The document was prepared in connection with the European Ukraine Support Loan worth 90 billion euros for the period 2026-2027. When preparing it, the Ukrainian government again indicated the estimate of $155 billion as the expected cost of the war for the country.

Thus, according to Sviridenko, the “hole” of $27 billion is not a separate account outside the overall costs, but part of the total estimated $155 billion.