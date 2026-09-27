Russian army tries to penetrate Zaporizhia through the dam

Russian forces are using the bottom of the former Kakhovsky dam to move small infantry groups towards Zaporizhia. The information is part of the latest analysis by the US-based Institute for the Study of War, which refers to Ukrainian commanders and military analysts. According to the assessment, the goal is infiltration to the north, and not a confirmed large-scale offensive in this sector.

The Ukrainian military warns that autumn-winter conditions could facilitate the actions of Russian infantry. Dense vegetation, high humidity and persistent fogs make reconnaissance and surveillance along the dried-up riverbed of the dam difficult.

Small groups instead of a large-scale offensive

Dmitry “Perun” Filatov, commander of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment, told “Suspilne” in August that Russian forces were already making daily attempts to penetrate Ukrainian lines. Usually, groups consisted of two or three infantrymen.

According to him, in August, the main Russian efforts were directed towards Dobropole and Konstantinovka, while activity in the Zaporozhye direction remained lower. Filatov pointed out that the most serious risk could arise in the area of the former Kakhovsky dam, where the terrain is difficult to observe.

„This is not a large-scale offensive in this sector, but rather the same type of penetration tactic - but carried out under more favorable conditions“, Filatov said.

The commander recalled that last year, Russian forces used similar weather conditions to penetrate Primorsko. The settlement is currently under Ukrainian control, but Russian infantry continues to make attempts to advance in the area.

Russian groups have reached Malokaterinovka

Ukrainian military analyst Konstantin Mashovets reported that after unsuccessful attempts to break through by land, Russian forces have intensified their movement along the bottom of the former dam. According to his data, a Russian infantry group managed to reach Malokaterinovka about a week before the publication of the analysis, but was subsequently blocked.

Mashovets also points out that the limited Russian positions in the southern part of Primorsko can be reinforced precisely through the dam. Ukrainian forces control the northern part of Plavny and a section of the M-18 road that connects Melitopol with Zaporizhia, which limits the possibilities for land supply.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian military bloggers and Ukrainian commanders report using the dried-up riverbed for infiltration operations in the summer. At the same time, the available data describe the movement of small groups and individual positions, and not an established breakthrough to the city of Zaporizhia itself.

Sources: News.bg