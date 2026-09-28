EU discusses sanctions against Irish refinery linked to Russian aluminum giant Rusal

The European Union is discussing the possibility of imposing restrictions on alumina exports to Russia, which would also affect the Irish Aughinish Alumina refinery - the largest such enterprise in Europe. The plant in County Limerick is owned by Russian aluminum giant “Rusal“, writes News.bg.

The topic came into focus for European institutions after an investigation by “The Irish Times“ and OCCRP, which traced the path of alumina produced in Ireland to Russian aluminum plants, and subsequently to the Moscow-based Aluminium Sales Company (ASK). According to leaked financial data, ASK supplies aluminium to dozens of Russian companies, including defence companies.

However, the investigation does not establish that specific batches of Aughinish alumina ended up in Russian weapons. This is because the raw material is mixed with output from other sources in the production of aluminium. The data show a link in the supply chain but do not allow for the tracing of a specific material to a specific weapon.

The Russian market is important to Aughinish. According to updated figures from the Irish Statistical Office in 2025, 43% of the refinery's alumina exports were destined for Russia, or around 776,000 tonnes. In the first six months of 2026, the share reached nearly 49%, before subsequent statistical adjustments.

At the same time, the refinery remains an important employer in Ireland and supplies alumina to European manufacturers. The company rejects allegations that its production is linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, stressing that alumina is a key raw material with widespread use in civilian industry.

Aughinish is owned by “Rusal“, a company founded by Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska. Deripaska himself is under EU sanctions, but the company is not included in the sanctions lists.

In Ireland, the potential restrictions are sparking further debate because of the economic importance of the plant. The European Commission is in no hurry to make a decision, and an Irish government investigation has not found enough evidence to conclusively establish that Aughinish's production is used by Russian arms manufacturers.

The issue remains part of broader discussions in the EU about tightening restrictions on the Russian economy and cutting off supply chains that could support Russia's military-industrial sector.