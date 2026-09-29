The meeting between German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov proved that Russia is not at all interested in serious peace talks on Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced today, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

"We are making very intensive diplomatic efforts", the German Chancellor emphasized, mentioning the surprise meeting between Johann Wadeful and Sergei Lavrov before the Russian Foreign Minister's speech from the rostrum of the UN General Assembly.

This was the first meeting between Berlin and Moscow since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, Germany has been Kiev's main military supporter, AFP notes.

"But apparently the further assessment of "The meeting on the Russian side has shown that Russia is not interested in serious negotiations at the moment," Merz said during a press conference with Kazakh President Kassam-Jomart Tokayev.

After the meeting with his German counterpart, Sergei Lavrov delivered a scathing speech from the UN rostrum, accusing Europe of opposing peace in Ukraine and promising that Moscow would fulfill its military goals in Ukraine "regardless of the circumstances."

"In the end, there was no change, but instead mockery from the Russian side," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted.

"We can only once again call on the Russian government to sit down at the negotiating table and hold serious talks to end this war," added Friedrich Merz.

He also promised that "every effort will be made to "We will continue to help Ukraine, and Russia will have to pay the price if the war continues."

On the other hand, the president of Kazakhstan praised his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, calling him an "exceptional statesman" and at the same time insisted on "respect for the principle of territorial integrity of all states".

Moscow again bombed Kiev yesterday, killing at least one person and injuring several others, authorities said.

On the same day, the Russian president's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, met with US officials in Washington to "continue constructive discussions on a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," a White House official said.

Trust in Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc continues to decline, with only 19 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), DPA reported, citing a new poll.

The bloc's results from the "Trendbarometer" survey released today on RTL/NTF is one percentage point lower than last week.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) also lost one point, but remained the strongest party overall, with 26 percent support.

The Greens fell one percentage point to 16 percent, while the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) rose two percentage points to 14 percent. The far-left Left Party remained unchanged at 12 percent, the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) at 4 percent, and the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance (SAW) at 14 percent. by 3 percent.

Merz's personal popularity remains low, with just 11 percent of respondents saying they are satisfied with his job, while 87 percent saying they are not.

The "Trendbarometer" survey is based on representative polls conducted by the "Forza" polling agency.

"Forza" surveyed 2,501 people between September 22 and 28. The statistical error is within 2.5 percentage points.

Data from the "Insa" polling institute shows a similar picture. In its weekly survey of public opinion trends, the CDU/CSU also has 19 percent support, while the AfD – at 29.5 percent.

The SPD and the "Greens" are tied at 14.5 percent each, while the "Left" party has 10 percent. "Insa" surveyed 2,001 respondents between September 25 and 28. Here, the statistical error is also around 2.5 percentage points, DPA notes.

Germany has finalized plans to turn the port of Bremerhaven into a key NATO site, with 1.5 billion euros set aside to ensure readiness for the rapid deployment of Alliance military forces in the event of an emergency, DPA reported.

The city of Bremerhaven, about 60 kilometers north of Bremen, will become a key site for the deployment of NATO armed forces and military equipment in the event of an attack on the Alliance. The nearby Bremen airport will also gain in importance.

After months of negotiations between the federal government, the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) and the local government of the Free City of Bremen, which discussed ways to improve and expand the existing port infrastructure, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius signed a memorandum of understanding in Bremen today.

The plans call for the federal government to allocate 1.35 billion euros by 2031, while the Bremen authorities will contribute 200 million euros. Additional funding could be provided by private investors.

Work on the project will start this year and will be completed in 2031, Bremen Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte said.

Minister Pistorius said that the role of the port in Bremerhaven is key in the event of a possible attack on NATO.

"Tens of thousands of soldiers will need accommodation and food. "Maintenance and handling of machinery and equipment must proceed accordingly," Pistorius stressed, noting that military equipment arriving at the port from allied countries will have to be transported to its final location via bridges, roads and railways.

To prepare the port for these tasks, Germany plans to build a new heavy-duty bridge and redevelop several heavy-duty areas at the port, as well as part of the main quay, the connecting canal with a drawbridge and various inner quays.

There are also plans to increase the depth of the port basins, build a new fire station and expand road and rail connections.

Bremen Airport will be expanded with more space for logistics needs.