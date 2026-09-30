South Korean intelligence says Kim Jong-un is "extremely obese" and weighs 140 kilograms

Kim Jong-un is "extremely obese" but shows no health problems, a South Korean lawmaker said today, citing intelligence reports on the North Korean leader's health, AFP reported.

The health of Kim, a longtime smoker and obese, and the possibility of his sudden death have been the subject of speculation, given North Korea's nuclear weapons and regional tensions.

The North Korean leader "is believed to be extremely obese, weighing over 140 kilograms," said South Korean lawmaker Yeon Kun-yong, citing intelligence reports from the country's intelligence services. Seoul.

Despite being at high risk for cardiovascular disease, the North Korean leader has shown no physical difficulties, including when vigorously climbing stairs, the lawmaker said.

"It can be assumed that there are no signs of health problems, given the close monitoring being carried out by his personal medical team," he added.

Speculation about Kim's health emerged in 2020, when he disappeared for about 20 days.

His father, Kim Jong-il, and his grandfather Kim Il-sung, from whom he inherited power in the country, were also obese and smokers and died of heart attacks.

Paul Smart, head chef at the "Metropole" Hotel in Hanoi, who worked with Kim's personal chefs during the 2019 U.S.-North Korea summit, revealed at the time that the North Korean leader has a penchant for fine dining, which contrasts with the food shortages in his isolated communist country.

"He loves caviar, lobster, really fine food. Foie gras. He really loves to indulge," the chef told "Metropol", citing what the communist leader's chefs told him.