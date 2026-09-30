Russia has issued a nuclear warning to NATO regarding the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to remind the “reckless“ in Europe about the provisions of its current nuclear policy, Reuters reported, citing a Kremlin statement.

In a letter that the news agency said it had seen, Russia warned NATO that Moscow was ready to resort to its nuclear weapons if the Western alliance tried to isolate the Baltic Sea exclave.

“It is quite natural that our diplomats are trying to remind the reckless in Europe of our political documents on this issue“, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a journalistic question.

Moscow's letter to NATO said that Russia had no intention of attacking NATO countries, but warned that any aggression against Kaliningrad - a heavily armed Russian territory between Poland and Lithuania - would be met with the strongest possible response.

The warning underscores a sharp display of tension between Russia and and European countries, which accuse Moscow of escalating "hybrid warfare" on the continent through actions that include sabotage and arson.