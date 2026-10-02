Expensive life: the biggest fear of people in Germany

People in Germany have not been as interested in politics for a long time as they are today. Citizens are heatedly discussing migration, upcoming reforms in the pension system, healthcare and care for the elderly, as well as issues related to democracy and the rule of law. But their biggest concerns are undoubtedly related to the rising cost of living in Germany. This is shown by the results of the latest survey "Fears of Germans", which has been conducted since the early 1990s.

In the period from the beginning of May to the end of July 2026, approximately 2,400 representatives of the German-speaking population over the age of 14 were surveyed as part of the survey. And in 2026, the main concern is related to the rising cost of living.

Life is getting more expensive

If last year 52 percent cited the rising cost of living as their main concern, in 2026 their share has already reached 60 percent. "People are feeling firsthand how expensive everyday life has become. A total of 59 percent of the population is afraid that their money will not be enough to cover living expenses in the long term," said Grisha Brauer-Rabinovich, one of the authors, when presenting the results of the study.

His colleague and consultant on the study, Marburg political scientist Isabelle Borutsky, adds: – Basic expenses - for energy, housing and food - have increased significantly. This reduces the financial possibilities for leisure, holidays and large purchases. People are finding that they can afford fewer and fewer things."

Fears about higher taxes and fees

The survey also shows that people are clearly aware of the serious crisis in which Germany's social security systems are in. Both the state pension fund and the health fund suffer from chronic underfunding. Most people are probably also aware that taxes and fees are about to increase, and as a result, the fear of higher taxes is stronger today than in previous years.

When it comes to other topics that concern Germans - such as immigration, the increasing polarization of society and global turmoil - the following picture emerges: 52 percent of those surveyed believe that the large number of refugees is indeed a burden on the state. This puts immigration in third place among the main concerns of people in the country. At the same time, Germans remain largely indifferent to global turmoil.

Less fear of Donald Trump

"45 percent of respondents fear that US President Donald Trump's policies are making the world more dangerous", the survey also shows. This is a significantly lower share than during Trump's first term: in 2018, nearly 70 percent of Germans believed this. Political scientist Isabelle Borzucki explains: "After years of constant geopolitical anxiety, there is a habituation effect".

This is also visible in the overall scale of fears. The average level for all fears surveyed this year is 38 percent. This is the second lowest average since the survey began in 1991. In comparison, the same indicator in 2016, the year after the arrival of large numbers of refugees in Germany, was 52 percent.

Poor ratings for politicians

This trend is also observed for other fears: Germans look to the future with significantly less anxiety than expected. Today, only 34 percent fear a war involving Germany, while last year 41 percent feared this. Since 1992, the survey has also asked the question "Are you afraid of losing your job?". This year, only 20 percent of the working population answered "yes". This is the lowest figure ever recorded.

However, the assessment of politicians is sobering: on a scale of 1 to 5, with five being the weakest, the survey participants gave politicians - whether in power or in opposition - an average of 4.1.

Isabel Borucki believes that the main responsibility lies with the government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz. "Many pinned their hopes on this government of conservatives and social democrats for stronger leadership, fewer internal conflicts and a rapid economic turnaround. However, this did not happen and it became clear that there was a discrepancy between the loud statements and the tangible results. That is why people are disappointed and losing trust," explains the political scientist from Marburg.