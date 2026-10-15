American multibillionaire Elon Musk has again called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to step down, Agence France-Presse reported. The agency notes that the statement comes at a time when doubts are growing about future US support for Ukraine, BTA reports.

“It's time for Zelensky to go“, Musk wrote on the social network X, where he has over 240 million followers. He added that without the Ukrainian president's resignation, "mass killings will continue."

Musk's satellite network plays a key role in the war between Russia and Ukraine, particularly in providing communications on the front lines. Kiev has said it is facing restrictions on the use of SpaceX's satellite services, which have hampered a significant portion of drone operations and the work of Ukrainian air defenses.

Musk said any network slowdowns were due to actions by the US government, not his company SpaceX.

The billionaire made a distinction between Starshield - a service designed for military needs and used by Ukraine for frontline operations and defense - and Starlink, which is used primarily for civilian purposes. Both services are part of the satellite system developed by SpaceX, according to Agence France-Presse.