Russia built a new base for jet drones near Ukraine in almost six weeks

Russia is close to completing a large new base for launching jet drones, built in just about six weeks, reports “Reuters“, citing defense experts and analysis of satellite images. The complex is located in the Rostov region, in the southwestern part of the country, and represents another expansion of Russia's capabilities for air strikes against Ukraine, News.bg reports.

Satellite images from Planet Labs and Airbus show that on August 31 there was an almost empty field at the site, while by Wednesday a complex with an area of about 0.9 square kilometers had already appeared there - approximately the size of 126 football fields. According to analysts, construction began the next morning after the first images were taken.

Mike Monick, founder and CEO of the private intelligence company DroneSec, believes that the site can be used to launch the latest Russian jet drones “Geran-4“ and “Geran-5“. Eight platforms with launch rails are visible in the western part of the complex. They would add to Russia’s existing network of at least 11 permanent drone launch sites against Ukraine.

“The speed of construction shows how easily Russia can quickly activate already established offensive capabilities,“ said Monique. According to him, the complex appears to be almost complete and could become fully operational in a few weeks or even sooner.

The new base is being built against the backdrop of a sharp increase in Russian attacks with jet drones. According to Ukrainian military data, the use of such devices has increased approximately sixfold in the three summer months, with Kiev and the surrounding region being subjected to the most intense attacks. The jet drones can reach speeds of up to 600 kilometers per hour, making them difficult to intercept by cheap Ukrainian interceptor drones, which are designed primarily to target slower piston-engined aircraft.

According to Monique, the new complex could have the capacity to launch 100 or more jet drones within 24 hours. However, the actual number will depend on available supplies and operational objectives. Russia usually uses such weapons in smaller groups, spread out throughout the day.

Rob Jordan, program director at the London-based RUSI think tank, also believes that the concrete platforms and launch tracks visible in the photos are compatible with the Geran drone launchers. "Such a scale of construction in such a short time is impressive," he said. He said this shows how much importance Russia places on its long-range strike capabilities, possibly at the expense of conventional ground forces.

The construction of the complex also comes against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between Russia and NATO. European governments have accused Moscow of stepping up its sabotage activities, drone incursions into European airspace and cyberattacks. Last month, Russia warned that it could use nuclear weapons if NATO tried to isolate the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

Monique warned that the combination of industrial production of jet drones, their increasing technological complexity and the lack of comprehensive countermeasures in many NATO countries is creating a serious problem for the West. “This ability to rapidly deploy large-scale strike capabilities using unmanned aerial systems creates a strategic vulnerability for NATO countries,” he pointed out.

The complex is located about 3.5 kilometers from the Russian Millerovo air base, where the 31st Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment is located. According to DroneSec, the new site likely falls within the air defense zone of the military base, which could make it difficult for Ukrainian attempts to strike it.

Satellite images show that two of the eight sites have already installed launch pads, and two more are under construction. Other construction activities were visible in photos taken over three days this week.

Experts expect Russia to increase its use of jet drones and missiles in the coming winter, as Ukraine continues to seek effective ways to counter the faster drones.