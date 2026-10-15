Nightmare news for the Russian army! Starlink military link restored over Ukraine

The work of the Starshield military satellite communication system in Ukraine has been restored, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced. The department confirmed the restoration through reports from military units, but continues to clarify why the restrictions were introduced and what their exact parameters were.

„At the moment, the work of Starshield in motion has been restored and continues. This is confirmed by the reports of military units. The Ministry of Defense continues communication to clarify all the reasons and circumstances surrounding yesterday's restrictions“, the department said.

The problem arose after SpaceX, without prior warning, restricted the work of Starlink terminals used in motion. According to Serhiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian president on technological innovations in the armed forces, the restriction was related to a speed of 160 kilometers per hour and affected the Starshield military package.

Beskrestnov, known by the call sign “Flash”, reported that the change disrupted the work of several military missions. He suggested that the decision may be related to political considerations, but did not provide evidence for this.

The connection is also used for interceptor drones

Satellite communication is used by Ukrainian forces to control unmanned aerial vehicles, conduct reconnaissance operations and coordinate combat operations. According to Beskrestnov, Starlink also supports the control of interceptor drones designed to destroy high-speed Russian unmanned aerial vehicles of the “Shahed“ type.

Military expert Pavel Narozhny pointed out that the most serious consequences could occur in the event of Ukrainian strikes at a distance of between 50 and 100 kilometers. According to him, the restrictions could also affect naval drones and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles.

Starshield is a specialized SpaceX system developed on the basis of Starlink for the needs of military and state structures. It provides protected satellite communication and data exchange during operations.

So far, SpaceX has not given a public explanation for the reasons for the restrictions. It is also unclear whether this is a technical solution, an operational measure or political pressure. The restoration of the connection allows Ukrainian units to continue using the affected systems, but the dependence on infrastructure controlled by a private American company remains an unresolved issue for Kiev.

Sources: news.bg, kyivindependent.com, apnews.com