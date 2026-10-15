Optimism in the Vatican! Pope Leo XIV is recovering normally after surgery

Pope Leo XIV is recovering normally after the operation to remove the lower lobe of his right lung. Postoperative tests are within normal limits, and an X-ray shows good recovery of the operated lung, his doctors Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margaritora announced.

“Overall, his recovery from the operation is proceeding as expected“, the two doctors said. The 71-year-old pontiff's physiotherapy session included full mobility exercises, and he is now carrying out his daily activities independently.

Pope works from hospital again

The Vatican announced that Leo XIV has resumed his work from his hospital room. He reviewed documents and celebrated Mass with other priests for the second day in a row in a special chapel set up near his room on the 10th floor of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

The pope underwent surgery on October 13 after doctors detected a suspected cancerous mass in his lung. During the procedure, the lower lobe of his right lung was removed. The operation confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma.

Further tests awaited

Medics are still awaiting the results of tests on the removed tissue. They should show the exact molecular composition of the cancer, whether the disease has spread beyond the operated part of the lung and whether additional treatment will be necessary.

Leo XIV is expected to remain in the hospital until at least October 20. No change has been announced so far in his planned trip to Latin America between November 6 and 17. The tour includes visits to Peru, Uruguay and Argentina.

When asked about possible changes, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni recalled the Pope's words from Sunday: “Thank you for your prayers for the pastoral visit I will make to Peru“.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, vaticannews.va