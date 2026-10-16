Massive drone attack closes skies over Russia

A massive drone attack has led to restrictions on civilian flights over much of the European territory of Russia. The work of the four Moscow airports - – „Vnukovo“, „Domodedovo“, „Zhukovsky“ and „Sheremetyevo“ was temporarily suspended, and planes were redirected to backup airports.

According to data cited by „Ukrainskaya Pravda“, the airspace over a significant part of European Russia remained practically empty, while civilian planes bypassed the area. The measures were introduced amid reports of air defense strikes and destroyed drones.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 59 drones heading towards the capital were destroyed by Russian air defense. The Russian Defense Ministry said that a total of 80 drones were shot down over Russian regions on the day of October 15. The two numbers refer to different periods and scope of the reported actions.

Restrictions near Yaroslavl

A threat of drone strikes has been declared in the Yaroslavl region. Due to the threat, traffic on the exit from Yaroslavl towards Moscow has been suspended, reports “Ukrainskaya Pravda“, citing the Russian emergency services in the region.

There has been no official report of damage or casualties in Yaroslavl at this time. The restriction affects a major road route and was introduced as a preventive security measure.

Loud sounds heard in Vladimir

Residents of Vladimir reported loud sounds resembling explosions that were heard in the sky above the city. Public confirmation of the cause of the noises, as well as damage caused, has not been published. It is not clear whether the sounds are related to the work of air defense.

There were also reports of intensive work of air defense systems and loud explosions from Smolensk and Ryazan. In the individual regions, the authorities did not announce the same number of destroyed targets or the total amount of damage.

Fire and injured in Rostov region

In the Rostov region, the attack damaged production and storage facilities, where a fire broke out. Governor Yuri Slyusar also reported a wounded man in the Aksai region, who was given medical assistance.

“As a result of the fall of the drone, production and storage facilities were damaged. A fire broke out“, said Yuri Slyusar.

According to him, the attack also affected the Chertkovsky region and the city of Bataysk. Emergency services were working on the spot, but the Russian authorities did not report any confirmed consequences in all the regions for which there was data on air danger.

Sources: rbc.ru, pravda.com.ua