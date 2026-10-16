Trump launches new attack on Zelensky: He wants elections in Ukraine, believes Kiev does not want peace

US President Donald Trump launched new criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, questioning his readiness to reach a peace agreement with Russia. In an interview with Newsmax's Finnerty from the White House on October 15, Trump said that he is not a big fan of Zelensky and that he finds negotiations with him more difficult than with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The conversation touched on the resumption of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, the prospects for ending the war, holding elections in Ukraine and the future of US military aid. Trump also commented on the nuclear disarmament talks between the US, Russia and China.

Trump: Zelensky is more difficult to negotiate with than Putin

“Zelensky is not a good person to work with“, said the US president, accusing the Ukrainian leader of wanting peace in words but not wanting to reach an agreement in practice.

Trump expressed his belief that the war should end soon, and admitted that both sides would like the conflict to end. At the same time, he said that he found Zelensky a more difficult interlocutor than Putin.

According to the US president, the personal animosity between the two leaders further complicates the negotiations.

“Putin hates Zelensky, and Zelensky hates Putin. When there is such hatred, it is very difficult to reach an agreement“, Trump commented.

The statement reflects his assessment of relations between Moscow and Kiev. It does not mean that there are already agreed terms for ending the war, nor that the two sides have reached an agreement on the main contentious issues.

Ukraine resumes attacks on Russian refineries

One of the main reasons for Trump's criticism is the resumption of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure.

According to the information presented in the interview, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in the Ryazan region, about 290 kilometers southeast of Moscow. According to Russian officials, a fire broke out, and a senior Ukrainian official confirmed the strike.

Zelensky told the Financial Times that Ukraine had stopped attacks on Russian refineries for three days after Trump announced an energy truce. However, according to the Ukrainian president, Russian attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine had continued, which led to the resumption of Ukrainian operations.

„This raises the price of oil“

Trump criticized the Ukrainian strikes, arguing that attacks on refineries contribute to rising global energy prices.

According to him, Russian enterprises produce diesel fuel, which is needed by both the United States and the rest of the world. He described strikes on such sites as the wrong decision and stated that Ukraine had other possible targets.

The position of the American president is also related to his domestic political agenda. Trump is seeking to rein in energy prices ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections.

In the interview, he also mentioned an agreement to buy Russian diesel as part of efforts to rein in energy prices.

Zelensky criticized such an approach, arguing that revenues from the sale of Russian energy resources help finance the war against Ukraine.

Trump insists on elections in Ukraine

The US president has once again raised the issue of holding presidential elections in Ukraine.

Trump said that in his opinion there should be elections, questioning whether Ukrainian society continues to support the current leadership amid ongoing Russian missile strikes.

Ukraine has been under martial law since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. Under current Ukrainian law, national elections cannot be held during martial law.

Zelensky has stated his readiness for elections if appropriate conditions are provided.

Military aid to Kiev and US arsenals

Trump also criticized the previous Joe Biden administration for providing billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine.

The US president said that the United States is accelerating the replenishment of its own stockpiles of weapons, including Patriot systems and Tomahawk missiles.

He indicated that once US arsenals are sufficiently replenished, Washington will be able to sell weapons to its allies again.

In the interview, Trump also raised questions about the way in which the funds and equipment provided to Kiev under Biden were used. Such allegations require separate verification and should not be accepted as evidence of illegal sales of American weapons without additional confirmation.

Zelensky said he feels betrayed by Trump

The tension between the two presidents is also visible in the Ukrainian leader's public statements.

In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Zelensky said that he feels painfully disappointed when, in his opinion, Trump takes a position that does not correspond to Ukrainian interests.

The Ukrainian president also expressed dissatisfaction with the restrictions on the exchange of American intelligence information and access to the Starlink satellite communication system, which he said hindered the country's defense capabilities.

Trump revealed talks on nuclear disarmament with Russia and China

In the interview, the American president also touched on the possibility of reducing nuclear arsenals of the three leading nuclear powers — the United States, Russia and China.

“I would like to achieve nuclear disarmament, if possible“, Trump said, confirming that Washington is talking to Moscow and Beijing about the issue.

He expressed the opinion that China could catch up with the United States in terms of its nuclear arsenal within five or six years. According to him, this is one of the reasons why Beijing has less interest in an immediate arms reduction agreement.

Source: Newsmax