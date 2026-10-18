Ukraine calls on Europe to ban entry of Russian servicemen and their families

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha has called on European countries to immediately close their borders to Russian servicemen and their families. According to him, this is necessary to guarantee the security of Europe, reports News.bg.

“Real entry bans are needed as soon as possible“, Sibikha wrote on the social network X. He cited Estonia as an example, where a similar measure has already been introduced, and insisted that it be expanded on a pan-European scale.

The Ukrainian first diplomat stressed that every Russian soldier must be aware of the consequences of his decision to enter military service. According to him, this should also mean a ban on entry to Europe and the rest of the world.

Among Sibiha's proposals are that non-essential visas for Russian citizens be limited to the maximum extent possible, as well as additional restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats.