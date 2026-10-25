Around 400 people protested against a weapons factory in Leipzig

Around 400 people took to the streets of Leipzig to protest against the plans of the American weapons company Covenant to produce long-range cruise missiles in the German city. According to police, the demonstration was peaceful, although the march took place in heavy rain.

The protest started at the “Augustusplatz“ square and went through the central streets of Leipzig to the city square. The participants carried flags and posters under the slogan “No missile factory in Leipzig“. Their main demand was the immediate halt to the Covenant project in the north of the city.

Production to begin in 2027

Covenant opened its first European production facility in Leipzig in early October. The company plans to start production of the Anthem missile system there from 2027.

The plan is to produce around 1,000 missiles in the first year, and the goal is to reach 5,000 in 2028. Leipzig is expected to become Covenant's largest site.

The project has sparked a fierce public debate in Saxony. Supporters of the investment point to the expected jobs and economic benefits, while opponents warn of increased militarization and the risk of the city becoming a potential military target.

Saxon government supports the project

The Saxon government welcomed the establishment of the American company. At the opening of the production site, the state premier Michael Kretschmer said:

„Freedom and prosperity cannot be guaranteed without security. The best security is deterrence.“

Critics of the project insist that instead of funds for weapons production, social activities and peaceful economic initiatives should be financed. They say the missile production will draw Leipzig more directly into international conflicts and change the character of the region.

The demonstration is the latest in a series of protests against the investment, following earlier protests in the city in October. Production of the missiles is scheduled to begin in 2027, but public and political controversy over the project continues.

Sources: mdr.de, lvz.de, tag24.de