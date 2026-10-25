Saudi Arabia executes man for act committed as a minor

Saudi Arabia has executed 29-year-old Hassan Zaki al-Faraj for participating in protests in which he was involved as a minor. The execution was carried out without prior warning on October 17.

Al-Faraj was convicted of participating in demonstrations against the treatment of the Shiite minority in the country. He was executed along with four other men from the Eastern Province convicted in the same case.

Human rights activists allege torture

According to the MENA Rights Group, al-Faraj was subjected to torture, held in solitary confinement for long periods and deprived of communication during his detention. His case was related to demonstrations, marches and funerals in which he participated as a minor.

In 2020, Saudi Arabia announced that it was abolishing the death penalty for crimes committed by minors. Al-Faraj's execution, however, has sparked fresh accusations that the authorities are continuing to impose the death penalty for acts committed before the age of 18.

Another convict remains at risk

“Saudi Arabia's claims that it is abolishing the death penalty for crimes committed in childhood have always been a lie, but now the authorities are not even trying to hide it“, said Jid Basyouni, head of death penalty projects at Reprieve.

Basyouni called on the British government to intervene in defense of Yousef al-Manasif. The 30-year-old faces execution for participating in protests against the treatment of Shiites when he was 15 years old.

Al-Manasif was arrested in 2017 and charged with participating in mass riots that undermine the unity and stability of the kingdom, joining a terrorist network, financing terrorism, distributing psychotropic substances to security personnel, and inciting rebellion.

According to Reprieve, he was tortured and forced to sign a false confession. He met with his state-appointed lawyer for the first time in 2022 - five years after his arrest.

Human rights groups warn that other people convicted of acts committed as minors remain on death row. In 2025, at least 356 executions were recorded in Saudi Arabia, a record for the country according to human rights organizations.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, independent.co.uk