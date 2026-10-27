Drone attacks bus on Simferopol-Moscow route, one dead

One person died after a passenger bus on the Simferopol-Moscow route was attacked with a drone in the area of the city of Primorsk in the Zaporozhye region. 31 people were on the bus.

Evgeny Balitsky reported the incident. According to him, all the injured were taken to hospital, and the passengers who did not need hospitalization were given food and were accommodated.

„An attack with a drone was carried out against a passenger bus on the Simferopol-Moscow route. There were 31 people on the bus, one person died. "All the injured have been taken to hospital," Balitsky wrote.

He also indicated that he is in direct contact with the emergency services. The exact number of injured and the identity of the deceased have not been reported.