Israel stops British politicians on their way to the West Bank

British MPs and other European politicians have been stopped by Israeli authorities while trying to enter the West Bank via Jordan. The group was detained for about eight hours, questioned and ultimately refused permission to pass.

The delegation included Scottish National Party MP Lara Bird, Scottish Green Party MP Kate Nevens and Labour MP Clive Lewis. The group travelled as part of a Progressive International delegation.

The delegation had planned to meet with farmers

The participants had planned to meet with Palestinian students and civil society representatives, as well as visit olive growers during the harvest. According to the Scottish National Party, the delegation wanted to accompany Palestinian farmers who are facing increasing violence from Israeli settlers.

Lara Bird said she had travelled to stand with Palestinians who were attacked while harvesting their olives.

„I came to stand with Palestinians who were attacked while harvesting olives from their own land. Instead, we were turned back without being given a reason,” Bird said.

She said the presence of international observers was crucial to show what was happening in the West Bank. “It’s more important than ever to be a witness and to show solidarity. But we were prevented from doing so,” she said.

Clive Lewis: We knew we could be detained

Clive Lewis also confirmed that the participants were stopped when they tried to cross. He said the delegation was aware of the possibility of being detained, questioned and turned back by Israeli authorities.

„We knew that when we crossed into the occupied Palestinian territories we risked being detained, questioned and turned back by Israeli authorities. "And that's exactly what happened," Lewis said.

He added that the group was detained and questioned for more than eight hours, although he said they had not committed any wrongdoing.

The case is the latest in a row over access for British and international officials to the Palestinian territories. British MPs have also been detained and denied access during visits related to humanitarian work and monitoring the situation in the West Bank.

Sources: dailymail.com, inkl.com