The German car giant Volkswagen is in the final stages of developing its most affordable electric model, whose market premiere is planned for 2027. The new small vehicle will start with an attractive base price of under 20,000 euros, positioning itself a step lower than the expected ID.Polo, whose starting price is set at 24,995 euros - a difference of approximately five thousand euros.

The future production car has already been hinted at to the general public in the form of the ID.EVERY1 concept development, with unofficial suggestions for the name of the production version including the revival of the iconic ID.Up! name, although there has still been no official confirmation from the headquarters in Wolfsburg. The CEO of the mass brand, Thomas Schaefer, described this project as “the last missing piece of the puzzle“ in the group's large-scale strategy to build a complete portfolio of electric cars for the mass market.

In terms of dimensions, the concept occupies an intermediate niche between the historic Up! model and the new ID.Polo. The body length is 3,880 millimeters, which makes it 280 millimeters longer than its ancestor, but at the same time 173 millimeters more compact than the electric Polo. The interior is designed to comfortably accommodate four passengers, and the luggage compartment offers a practical volume of 305 liters.

At the presentation of the ID.EVERY1, preliminary technical parameters were also announced, including an electric motor with a power of 70 kilowatts (about 95 horsepower), an electronically limited maximum speed ceiling of 130 kilometers per hour and an assured range on a single charge of at least 250 kilometers. However, the final specifications of the production modification remain subject to further clarification.

Among the leading technological assumptions is the use of a lithium-iron-phosphate battery with a capacity of 37 kilowatt-hours, which is already used in the basic versions of the ID.Polo and ID.Cross, although this decision is still at the speculation stage. The upcoming premiere will seriously upgrade the range of affordable electric cars of the Volkswagen Group, which already includes models such as the ID.Polo, ID.Cross, Cupra Raval and Skoda Epiq. The serial successor to the ID.EVERY1 concept will be part of an ambitious wave of nine new products that the brand will launch on the market by 2027, turning the price threshold of 20,000 euros into a new benchmark for affordable electric mobility.