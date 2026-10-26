Five European countries discuss support for Ukraine

The defense ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom are meeting in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine, strengthening European defense and the situation in the Middle East. The meeting is in the E5 format - a group that brings together five of the leading European military powers. It was reported by DPA, and its holding was also confirmed by NATO.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska is participating in the talks. According to the preliminary program, two working sessions are planned - the first is dedicated to support for Ukraine, and the second to the situation in the Middle East. Representatives of the European Union are also taking part in the meeting.

A joint press conference with the participants and Shekerinska is planned after the talks. It is scheduled to begin at 17:00 CET. So far, no specific new commitments for weapons, assets or the number of military aid to Ukraine have been announced.

Focus remains on European security

The ministers are expected to discuss the continuation of military support for Kiev and the need for closer coordination between European countries, NATO and the European Union. The talks are taking place against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East, which place additional demands on European defence capabilities.

At the previous E5 meeting in Paris in March 2025, ministers stated:

„Peace in Ukraine and the defence of Europe are the most urgent tasks of our time.“

At that time, they supported closer cooperation in the defence industry, joint procurement and an increase in the European contribution to deterrence and collective defence.

The results of today's talks are expected to be presented at a planned press conference in Paris.

Sources: wisevoter.com