Russia announces it has struck a cargo ship in Odesa

Russia's Defense Ministry announced that Russian forces had struck a cargo ship at the port of the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa. According to the Russian ministry, the vessel was delivering dual-use cargo to Ukraine, some of which was intended for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

“A cargo ship delivering dual-use cargo to Ukraine was struck at the port of Odesa,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement published on the Telegram app and cited by TASS.

The name of the ship, its flag, and the type and quantity of the cargo were not specified. The statement contained no information about casualties, injuries or the extent of the damage, and the publication did not include confirmation from the Ukrainian authorities.

Report of a strike in Kyiv region as well

Russia's Defense Ministry also reported a strike carried out overnight on a battery storage facility in Kyiv region. According to the ministry, the facility is located in Bila Tserkva and supplied electricity to facilities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

“As a result of the strikes in Kyiv region, a battery storage facility for electricity storage that supplied facilities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex was struck in the settlement of Bila Tserkva,” the Russian report said.

For both facilities, the Russian side provided no further details about the means used to strike them or the consequences of the attacks.

Sources: bta.bg