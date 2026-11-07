Philip Kirkorov added to Ukrainian military intelligence database as a supporter of Putin and the war

Philip Kirkorov has been added to the War&Sanctions database of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. TASS reported this, citing information published on the portal.

In the profile of the Russian singer, who was born in Varna, he is described as a performer, actor, composer and music producer. Ukrainian intelligence claims that Kirkorov supports Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Vladimir Putin's policies and the actions of the Russian authorities.

“Systematically supports the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine,” the wording in his profile states. According to the grounds cited by the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the artist also takes part in concerts supporting Russian servicemen.

Visits to occupied Ukrainian territories

Among the reasons for his inclusion are his public support for the annexation of Crimea and participation in events in occupied Ukrainian territories. The profile mentions a concert in Yalta in July 2022, as well as a visit to Horlivka in February 2024.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Kirkorov took part in a concert for wounded Russian servicemen at the time. The Main Directorate of Intelligence also claims that the artist visited occupied territories for propaganda events and concert performances.

More than 450 individuals in the database

War&Sanctions is a portal where the Ukrainian authorities publish data on individuals they associate with Russian propaganda. Since the beginning of 2022, it has compiled information on more than 450 public figures, athletes and artists, TASS reports.

Russian public figures added earlier include chess player Sergey Karjakin, ice hockey player Vyacheslav Fetisov and a number of singers and television personalities. Inclusion in the database represents the position of the Ukrainian authorities and, in itself, is not a court ruling establishing guilt.

Sources: mk.ru, tass.ru