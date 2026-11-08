Russian attack in Khmelnytskyi region destroys residential building and injures two

Two people were injured in a Russian attack in Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi district. One residential building was destroyed, while 12 others were damaged, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, Serhii Tyurin, reported.

“As a result of the Russian attack in Khmelnytskyi district, one residential building was destroyed and another 12 were damaged,” Tyurin said. According to the уточнена information, two people sustained minor injuries, and medics are providing them with the necessary assistance.

A fire broke out as a result of the attack. Rescuers extinguished it, Ukrainska Pravda reported. The published information did not provide further details about the type of weapon used or the extent of the material damage beyond the affected residential buildings.

Sources: pravda.com.ua