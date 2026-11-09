Russian strikes in Ukraine claim lives and leave areas without power

Two people have been killed and at least 19 injured in Russian attacks across several regions of Ukraine. The strikes hit residential buildings, energy infrastructure and public facilities, while external power supply at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was restored after an interruption.

Two killed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

On November 8, Russian forces attacked six districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 40 times using unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery and aerial bombs. According to the regional administration, two people were killed and seven injured.

One person was killed and three injured in Dnipro, while private homes, infrastructure and a warehouse were damaged. Another person was killed in Nikopol district, and a 53-year-old man was injured. A 38-year-old woman was also injured in Synelnykove district. Two men were injured in Pavlohrad, one of whom sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Injuries and fires after strikes on cities

Three people were injured on the evening of November 8 in a strike on the central part of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast. One man suffered shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized, while two women experienced acute stress reactions and were examined at the scene. Apartment buildings and a cultural institution were damaged.

“At this stage, three people are known to have been injured,” said Vitalii Karabanov, head of the Balakliia Military Administration.

Seven people, including a 16-year-old boy, were injured in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, in an attack involving strike drones. An apartment building and a hotel were damaged, and fires broke out in both buildings. Rescue teams evacuated 15 people.

Russian drones damaged residential buildings and caused fires in private homes in Khmelnytskyi. The regional administration said there were no reports of deaths or injuries. Rescuers and other emergency services worked at the scene.

Damage to energy facilities

A Russian strike damaged a major DTEK energy facility in the northern part of Odesa Oblast. Some residents were left without electricity. The company said its teams had begun inspecting the surviving equipment and clearing debris, but the work was being hampered by air-raid alerts and the threat of further attacks.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored its external power supply at 17:41 on November 8 via the 330-kilovolt “Ferosplavna-1” line. Energoatom warned that as long as the plant remains under Russian occupation, the risks of further power outages, as well as risks to nuclear and radiation safety, remain.

Sources: pravda.com.ua