Cancer Limits Biden’s Promotion of His Memoir

Former US President Joe Biden said that prostate cancer will limit his ability to promote his forthcoming memoir. The book “Promise Me, America” is due out on November 17, but Biden said he will not be able to hold as many conversations about it as he had planned.

“Some days are better than others. It hasn’t stopped me, but sometimes it slows me down. Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to have as many conversations about the book as I had hoped. I do hope, however, that the words on the pages will speak for themselves,” Biden wrote on social media.

He urged readers to read the book, which is devoted to his years in the White House. According to him, the memoir examines the challenges facing the United States, the decisions he made as president, and the reasons behind them.

The memoir is due out on November 17

“Promise Me, America” will be published two weeks after the US midterm elections. The book is expected to cover Biden’s administration, as well as the political decisions associated with his presidency.

Biden was initially scheduled to take part in promotional events and interviews around the memoir’s release. The Washington Post reported that details of his future public appearances have not been finalized.

The book will be Biden’s third publication. He previously released “Promises to Keep,” which focuses on his political career, and “Promise Me, Dad,” in which he writes about his son Beau Biden.

The diagnosis was announced in 2025

Joe Biden announced his diagnosis in May 2025, less than four months after the end of his presidency. His office said at the time that it was a more aggressive form of prostate cancer that appeared to be sensitive to hormone treatment.

In August, his son Hunter Biden said in an interview with the BBC that the disease had spread to the bones and beyond. “It’s really sad to watch him,” he said, describing his father’s condition as painful and exhausting.

Joe Biden will turn 84 on November 20. He is the oldest living former US president. Due to his health, the former head of state is already limiting his public engagements, leaving the book to present on its own his account of his administration and political legacy.

Sources: edition.cnn.com, washingtonpost.com, apnews.com